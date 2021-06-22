Bengaluru: Taking the warning of the experts seriously, the Karnataka government on Tuesday held a crucial meet with the expert committee and said the students and teachers will be given priority in vaccination ahead of the schools and colleges reopen in the state. Giving further details, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that in order to control the 3rd wave of COVID-19, a detailed discussion was held with an expert committee on Tuesday and the committee has made some important recommendations regarding safety measures for children, medical oxygen availability, post-COVID health issues. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock: Public Transport Services to Operate With 50% Capacity From Today

“The expert committee has also given recommendations regarding the opening of schools and colleges. Students and teachers will be given priority in vaccination,” BS Yediyurappa added. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Public Parks, Golf Clubs to Open From Monday; Timings Eased For Restaurants, Bars

ON Monday, the Karnataka government added six more districts to the list of 17 districts under Unlock 2.0, where COVID-19 curbs have been relaxed, allowing hotels, gyms, and public transport bus services to resume operations. Also Read - Third Wave of COVID-19 Definitely Underway in UK, Delta Variant Dominant: Vaccine Expert

Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account the consistent declining trend of the COVID-19 case positivity rate, the state government said in its order.

On Saturday, the state government had relaxed the Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts where the positivity rate is below 5 per cent, including Bengaluru. In all, the government has now relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in 23 districts.

As the state entered into another phase of relaxation of lockdown measures, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that COVID numbers have come down than expected, so the state decided to relax lockdown restrictions, but the fear of corona still looms large.

Karnataka on Monday reported 4,867 new cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,11,320 and death toll to 34,025, the health department said. The day also saw 8,404 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,54,139.

Of the deaths reported on Monday, 28 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (22), Dakshina Kannada (14), Ballari (12), Dharwad (8), Davangere (7), followed by others.

Mysuru recorded 546 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 542, Hassan 364, Shivamogga 217, Kodagu 206, followed by others.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,20,507, followed by Mysuru 1,53,702 and Tumakuru 1,09,490.