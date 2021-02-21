Karnataka Lockdown News: The state government led by BS Yediyurappa would have no option but to impose a lockdown in Bengaluru again if people fail to exercise caution amid rising coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, said Bengaluru Municipal Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad. He made the statement during a crucial meeting which was attended by civic body’s doctors, officials, Joint Commissioners and Special Commissioners in the Town Hall. Notably, there has been a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru in the last couple of days. Also Read - Please be Patient: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla's Appeal to Other Countries as They Await Covishield Supplies

"We need to strictly enforce social distancing norms as well as compulsory wearing of masks. We can not ignore these two basic requirements to keep this virus at bay. Even the slightest laxity in implementing these norms could push them to the brink of lockdown in Bengaluru at least," news agency IANS quoted the official as saying.

He also noted that neighbouring states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which share a border with Karnataka have been witnessing large number of COVID-19 cases. "Already, Maharashtra is mulling a second round of lockdown in select cities. Andhra Pradesh has re-enforced lockdown in Amaravati… we should not reach such a stage. We, therefore, need to pull ourselves up to meet this new challenge," he said.

Contrary to his statement, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, on the other hand, asserted that there is no proposal lying before the state government to re-enforce the lockdown in any part of the southern state.

Speaking to reporters, he asserted that coronavirus cases have not increased in Karnataka and unlike Kerala or Maharashtra, the situation does not demand another lockdown as of now. “Be it partial or complete lockdown, there is no such intention, nor are there any proposals lying before the state government,” he added.