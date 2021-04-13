Bengaluru: Even as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that the state government is not in a position to take the extreme step of imposing lockdown in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, he said that the lockdown in Karnataka can be avoided if people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Also Read - India Records Over 1.6 Lakh Cases in Last 24 Hours, Surpasses Brazil to Become Second Most COVID-hit Country After US

“We are not in a position to take this extreme step (of imposing lockdown) so we are trying to motivate and educate people about the importance of observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination,” he said. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Roll Out of Sputnik V in India to Begin by End Of April, Says Russia

Lockdown could be imposed if…: Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had warned people of the state of imposing “complete lockdown” if the need arises. He had said the state government could impose a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state if coronavirus guidelines are not followed by people. Also Read - Lockdown In Chandigarh Will Be Imposed If COVID Cases Continue To Rise, Says UT Administration

“People need to respond for their own good. If they don’t pay heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if the necessity arises, we will impose lockdown,” Yediyurappa had told news agency PTI.

Karnataka among 10 states: The development comes as Karnataka is among 10 states that have shown a spike in the daily coronavirus cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Taking stringent measures, the Karnataka government has imposed night curfew in districts witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases. The curfew has been imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal between 10 PM and 5 AM from April 10 to 20.

The Karnataka Health Minister also said that the government was not inclined for a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate. “Neither me nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don’t compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown,” he clarified.

Peak in infections by May: Further, he said that the experts have warned of peak in infections by the first week of May. “According to experts any wave will be there for 80 to 120 days, we have to be careful till May end, as this is just the beginning,” Sudhakar said.

Citing inputs offered by experts on the trajectory of the infection in the days to come, Sudhakar said when the cases peak, the number of people requiring hospitalisation or in need of bed will increase, also we will have to strictly monitor those in home isolation.

He urged all that they should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

Corona cases: Karnataka reported 9,579 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 related fatalities, taking the total caseload to 10.74 lakh and the toll to 12,941. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 6,387 of the fresh cases. The day also saw 2,767 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Among districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 6,387, Bidar 465, Mysuru 362, Kalaburagi 335, Tumakuru 239, Bengaluru Rural 192, followed by others.