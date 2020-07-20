Lockdown Extension News: Amid continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases, the lockdown imposed in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district has been extended till the midnight of July 27. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken as the number of COVID-19 cases has not come down, said an order issued by Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, B Sharat. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: Will Delhi-Noida Border Open After July 31? Check Details Here

As of Sunday, there were 2,743 positive COVID-19 cases in the district. This includes 1,771 cured and discharged patients, and 926 active cases. 46 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the district.

Earlier on Sunday, 4,120 new positive cases were recorded in Karnataka, which took the state’s total COVID-19 tally to a whopping 63,772, including 39,370 active after 23,095 were discharged so far. With 91 more patients succumbing to the infection across the state in the day, the death toll touched 1,331 since March 9.

“As the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, Bengaluru reported 2,156 fresh cases in the day, taking its tally to 31,777, including 24,316 active after 6,793 were discharge so far, with 253 on Sunday, while 667 died of the infection till date, with 36 in the last 24 hours,” an official said.