Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced the unlock plan for the state and said the unlock guidelines will kick in from June 14 in 19 districts where some relaxations have been given. However, he said that the lockdown will continue in 11 districts with a high Covid-19 positivity rate. The state government further brought back the night curfews daily and during weekends to keep a check on the spread of the infection.

Issuing guidelines, the state government said that daily curfews will be in place from 7 PM till 5 AM, whereas on weekends, it will start at 7 PM Friday till 5 AM Monday. Notably, the night curfew will be applicable to all the districts.

To bring back the economy on track, the Karnataka government allowed auto-rickshaws and cabs to ply till 7 PM whereas all industries have been allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent staff.

“The relaxations have been given based on the recommendations of the technical advisory committee,” Yediyurappa said and added, “We will be able to provide more relaxation if the pandemic situation comes under more control.”

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the unlock plan has been designed to help auto/cab drivers and provide relief to industries.

The 11 districts that will witness lockdown include Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarjanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Mandya and Belagavi until June 21.

Full list of guidelines and relaxations:

The state government said that the people can shop for essentials and alcohol from 6 AM till 2 PM and this includes street vendors. There are no restrictions on inter-district travel. Construction activities and related shops – cement and steel – will be permitted to function. Government offices will continue to function with a strength of 50 per cent. In the garment sector, up to 30 percent of the workforce has been allowed. Parks will be opened to the public from 5 am to 10 am. Street vendors will be allowed till 2 PM. Autos and taxis will be allowed to ply with two passengers.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 11,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 194 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the toll to 32,485. Bengaluru Urban logged 2,191 new cases, as the city saw 4,846 discharges and 47 deaths.

Mysuru reported 18 deaths, Belagavi (12), Hassan (10), Bengaluru Rural, Dakshin Kannada, Dharwad and Shivamogga (8 each), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 1,011 new cases, Hassan 776, Dakshina Kannada 580, Tumakuru 571, followed by the rest.