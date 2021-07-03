Bengaluru: Announcing further relaxations, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday lifted the night curfew from the state. The chief minister also allowed the government offices to reopen. Issuing fresh guidelines, the chief minister said that the district Administrations can apply more restrictions in their respective areas. Also Read - CM Pramod Sawant Plans To Ramp-Up Vaccination Drive In Goa, Announces Tika Utsav 1.2 From July 5

Nearly 3 weeks ago, the state government had extended the lockdown in 11 districts with high test positivity rate, while relaxing the guidelines in the remaining 20 districts. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Will Strictly Enforce Covid Protocols, Action Will be Taken Against Guidelines Violators, Says Bengaluru Police

Check full list of guidelines here: Also Read - Tripura Extends COVID Curfew in Agartala & 8 Urban Local Bodies Till July 9 | Check Guidelines

Shopping malls are allowed to open All public transport, including the metro, is fully allowed. Devotees are allowed to darshan at religious places. Weekend curfew is relaxed in all districts except Kodagu. Around 100 people are allowed to attend the wedding. 20 may attend the funeral from July 5.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had held a meeting with the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee and then decided to relax norms based on its recommendations.

The state government had said that there won’t be any change in the existing guidelines for Chickmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts, the deputy commissioners have been entrusted with imposing stringent measures in consultation with the district in-charge ministers to contain the spread of the virus.

In this phase of reopening, the Karnataka government was mulling reopening malls and extending business hours of shops and establishments.

Earlier this week, Yediyurappa had said that the government is considering opening malls in the city with some conditions, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

“Malls (Shopping Centres) association members have met me. I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues. We are discussing giving certain concessions with some conditions. No decision has been taken yet,” Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka on Friday reported 2,984 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,49,997 and toll to 35,222. The day also saw 14,337 discharges, pushing the total recoveries to 27,60,881.

Bengaluru Urban reported 593 new cases as the city saw 10,674 discharges and 11 deaths. Apart from Bengaluru urban, the highest number of deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad and Mandya (7).