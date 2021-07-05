Karnataka Lockdown Latest News: As the coronavirus cases went down and the state government relaxed the lockdown guidelines, the Bengaluru Metro services resumed with 100% capacity in the city from Saturday. “It will be better if the authority increase number of trains. It was difficult to maintain social distance inside the train. Traveling is easier but I’m little worried because of COVID,” says a commuter who boarded a train soon after it resumed services. Not just metro services, all other public transport services including buses resumes operation with full capacity from Monday. These services will be available for the public till 9 PM, as the government is imposing a night curfew till 5 AM. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock: Malls Reopens In Shivamogga After State Eases Covid Lockdown | Check Pics

Bengaluru Metro has said that the metros will operate from 7 AM to 8 PM from Monday to Friday, with the frequency of 5-15 minutes in peak and non-peak hours, and on Saturday, Sunday and general holidays it will be with increased or decreased frequency, depending on the situation. Also Read - Delta Variant 8 Times Less Sensitive To COVID-19 Vaccine Antibodies, Finds Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Study

From July 5, the state government has further relaxed restrictions under “Unlock 3.0” with the reopening of restaurants, malls, private offices and religious places. Also Read - ICAI CA Exams 2021 in Nepal Cancelled: This is What India Students Say With Hilarious Memes

Karnataka: Metro services resumed with 100% capacity in Bengaluru from today "It will be better if the authority increase number of trains. It was difficult to maintain social distance inside the train. Traveling is easier but I'm little worried because of COVID,"says a commuter pic.twitter.com/9oikbGJkus — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

With the government allowing places of worship to open only for darshan, people, though fewer in number, were seen visiting temples following COVID precautionary measures at several places in the city.

As offices and business establishments have been allowed to function at full working strength, traffic congestion was seen on streets in Bengaluru and other cities with office-goers getting back to work.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has said that bus services will be operated between 5 AM and 9 PM with all precautionary measures, and 4,500 buses will operate in the city and suburban area. The corporation said based on passenger volume, services will be increased.

The new guidelines that were announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday, have come into effect from 6 AM on July 5 and will be in force up to 6 AM on July 19.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has said that a total of 54 special teams comprising Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals and city police personnel will be deployed across the city to impose fines and register cases on individuals and commercial establishments that violate COVID-19 norms.

While, marriages and family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people and strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing guidelines, cremation and funerals to be allowed with maximum of 20 people.

While night curfew will continue between 9 PM and 5 AM, the weekend curfew has been lifted. Theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed, while swimming pools, sports complexes and stadia are permitted for competitive training and practice purposes by strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have fallen to its lowest levels in three-and-a-half months. The state on Sunday reported 1,564 fresh cases and 59 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,53,643 and toll of fatalities to 35,367, the Health Department said.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 352, Mysuru 162, Dakshina Kannada 154 and Kodagu 150 followed by the rest.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 12,15,661 followed by Mysuru 1,67,786 and Tumakuru 1,15,452.

Among the number discharged too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,81,974 followed by Mysuru 1,61,780 and Tumakuru 1,13,117.