Kodagu: As the coronavirus cases started going down in Kogadu district, state executive committee chairman and the principal secretary of revenue department N Manjunath Prasad passed the order to unlock Kodagu with immediate effect. The lockdown restrictions in this district were extended earlier this month extended for two more weeks till July 19.Also Read - Delhi's Gaffar Market, Naiwala Market to Remain Shut Till Sunday For Flouting Guidelines

The order to completely lift the lockdown in this district was taken after accessing the weekly average positivity rate on July 7 and taking into account the consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate. Also Read - Open Invitation to Coronavirus: Govt on Maskless Tourists Flouting Guidelines at Kempty Falls

Earlier, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok had said that there was a huge demand from the general public, and those running homestays to lift the restrictions in Kodagu since it would enable them to resume normal activities. Also Read - Punjab Lifts Weekend, Night Curfew; Allows Bars, Gyms, Restaurants to Reopen | Full List of Guidelines Here

The order from the state government allows the application of guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance, containment, and caution issued on July 3. The state government said that the unlock rules that are in existence across other districts will apply to Kodagu with immediate effect and the same will be effective till July 19.

Kodagu is about 240 kms southwest of Bengaluru in the state, nestled in the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats. During the earlier lockdown, the district authority had decided to deliver daily essentials to the locals at home in containment zones to restrict their movement.

“Checks were carried out across the district to restrict movement of people and vehicles, as tourism remains banned along with other activities,” an official told IANS.

On July 8, Karnataka recorded 2,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths, pushing the total number of infections to 28,64,868 and toll to 35,663. The day also saw 3,344 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,90,453. Bengaluru Urban recorded 514 new cases, as the city saw 753 discharges and 9 deaths.

Ballari recorded 11 deaths, the highest today, followed by Dakshina Kannada (8), Mysuru (6), Dharwad and Shivamogga (5). Mysuru accounted for 294 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 210, Hassan 202, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,18,021, followed by Mysuru 1,69,088 and Tumakuru 1,15,964.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,88,419, followed by Mysuru 1,63,323 and Tumakuru 1,13,518.