Bengaluru: Looking at the condition of street vendors affected by the coronavirus lockdown in the state, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced relief package for them. The relief package is part of the state government’s Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission. Giving further details, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state government has released Rs 2000 each subsidy for registered street vendors under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission. He said that the relief package has been announced for street vendors whose livelihoods have been hit by COVID-19 second wave and the subsequent lockdown in the state. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Over 28 Elephants at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Test COVID Positive

Earlier in the day, the chief minister talked about lockdown extension in the state and said the state is likely to start the unlock process by lifting restrictions after June 14. He also gave a hint that in a day or two, he will hold a meeting to discuss the matter and take a call. Also Read - Chandigarh Unlock Guidelines: Shops, Restaurants And Bars To Open With 50% Capacity Daily, Total Shutdown on Sunday

Notably, Karnataka is currently under lockdown till June 14, and there are indications that the government is likely to go for graded relaxation of restrictions in districts that have less positivity rate to begin with. Also Read - Amity To Fully Sponsor Education Of Its Students Who Lost Their Parents Due To Pandemic

“The Chief Minister, after discussing with everyone, will take a decision on what measures need to be taken in this regard, by taking everyone into confidence,” Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday in response to a question on unlocking.

CM BS Yediyurappa released Rs 2000 each subsidy for registered street vendors under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission. Scheme comes under relief package announced for street vendors whose livelihoods have been hit by #COVID19 2nd wave: Karnataka CMO pic.twitter.com/R3U0b1Xxo6 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Earlier, the Yediyurappa government had said that the state will start its unlock process only in those districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 5 per cent.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days “close down” from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Karnataka on Monday had reported 11,958 fresh cases and 340 fatalities, taking the tally to over 27 lakh and the toll to 31,920. Bengaluru city logged less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. The day also saw 27,299 discharges in the state, continuing to outnumber fresh cases.

Out of 340 deaths reported on Monday, 199 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (17), Belagavi (15), Hassan and Haveri (10 each), Ballari and Shivamogga (nine each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,992, Shivamogga 1,224, Mysuru 1,213, Hassan 1,108, followed by others.