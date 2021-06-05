Bengaluru: As a number of states across the country have announced unlock measures following the declining cases of coronavirus, experts in Karnataka have suggested the state government start the unlock process in the state in a phase-wise manner. The suggestions from the expert panels come as the fresh COVID-19 cases are not falling at a uniform rate across the state. As per a report by New Indian Express, experts have suggested the state government to implement an ‘End of Circuit Breaker’ model followed by Singapore. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Full Lockdown in Bulandshahr, Bareilly Lifted; Night Curfew to Continue | Details Here

Speaking to the news daily, Dr Vishal Rao, Dean- Centre for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Center and Member of the expert committee – COVID task force, said that the COVID-19 expert committee should continue to monitor the 7-day test positivity rate and should recommend the lifting of curbs only when it falls below 5 percent. He said that the state government must follow the Singapore model of unlocking in three phases.

Giving further details on unlocking, Rao said that in Phase-1, the state must resume low transmission-risk economic activities, but prohibit social and entertainment activities.

However, he said that in Phase-2, the state government open more activities if the community transmission rate remains low and stable He then added that in Phase-3 (safe state), the state should continue to ease lockdown measures gradually until it achieves vaccine coverage of 60 percent, which should be done on a war-footing by importing additional vaccine candidates if required.

Another expert Committee member Dr Manjunath CN, Director, Jayadeva Hospital and TAC member, said that it is important for the state government to be ‘prepared to go back into a two-week lockdown period following a continuous cycle lock-unlock until a satisfactory level of population immunity is achieved’.

The suggestions from the expert committee members come a day after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa extended the lockdown in the state by another week till 14 June as the positivity rate remains high in the state.

Notably, the Covid-related restrictions in the state will be in place till 6 AM on 14 June. The state is currently under lockdown till 7 June. Earlier, the Karnataka government had hinted that the strict measures will continue as the coronavirus has not completely come under control in the state and cases are still high in rural parts.

Notably, the state has been in lockdown mode since April 27 but the positivity rate has still not fallen below five per cent.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Karnataka crossed 30,000, as the state on Wednesday reported 463 fatalities and 16,387 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 26,35,122. The day also saw 21,199 discharges, the state health department said.