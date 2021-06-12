Bengaluru: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Karnataka government on Saturday allowed economic and other activities to begin in a graded manner from 6 AM of June 14 to 6 AM of June 21. Issuing an order on relaxation, the state government proposed to impose weekend and night curfew in the state. Also Read - IND vs SL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan-Led Team India to Undergo 14-Day Quarantine in Mumbai, Will Play Three Intra-Squad Games in Sri Lanka

“The weekend curfew would be in force from 7 PM on June 18 to 5 AM on June 21. And the night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 PM to 5 AM during the aforementioned period,” the Karnataka government said. Also Read - Pulse Oximeter, BiPap Machines, Sanitisers To Get Cheaper After Govt Takes Big Decision

This week, the state government had opened the parks and industrial units with riders. The state also extended the duration of shops selling essential goods, It gave permission for autos and taxis to ply with a maximum of two passengers. Also Read - 'Why is Door-to-door Vaccination Not Possible?' Bombay High Court Pulls up Centre

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said COVID-19 induced lockdown measures will continue in 11 districts with high positivity rate till June 21, while some relaxations will be given in the rest of the state from June 14. Those 11 districts include Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The chief minister also stated that the COVID curfew will be imposed from 7 PM to 5 AM and weekend curfew from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday, after the current lockdown ends on June 14.

Full list of guidelines:

As per the guidelines from the state government, all industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength, but garment industries, with only 30 per cent. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 AM to 2 PM. Street vendors, Public Distribution System shops, standalone liquor shops and outlets (take away only) and optical shops will be allowed during the same period. All construction activities/repair works, including shops/ establishments dealing with construction material, especially cement and steel outside the containment zone are permitted. The relaxation in lockdown measures in the 19 districts will be in place from 6 AM on June 14 to 6 AM on June 21. Self-restraint is necessary and people should cooperate with the police. Parks will be open from 5 AM to 10 AM for walkers and joggers. Taxis and auto rickshaws can run with a maximum of two passengers. The government offices of agriculture and allied, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and Revenue departments and Government of India offices can function with 50 per cent staff. During the night and weekend curfew, movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited. There would be no restriction on movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers. Home delivery of goods and operations of E-Commerce companies has been permitted.

Karnataka on June 11 recorded less than five per cent COVID-19 positivity rate, as the state reported 8,249 new cases and 159 deaths, taking the tally to 27.47 lakh and the toll to 32,644. The day also saw 14,975 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 8,249 new cases reported on Friday, 1,154 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 4,769 discharges and 48 deaths. Out of 159 deaths reported on Friday, 48 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (20), Haveri (10), Ballari and Dharwad (9), Shivamogga (7), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,154, Mysuru 817, Hassan 733, Tumakuru 576, followed by others.