Karntaka Lockdown Update: As the number of COVID-19 cases is dropping sharply, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to announce more relaxations in lockdown restrictions on Friday. Notably, CM Yediyurappa is scheduled to hold a core committee meeting in the evening, wherein a decision regarding the gradual resumption of malls, cinema halls is likely to be taken. “There will be a core committee meeting in the evening, I can’t discuss the agenda now. No agenda has been set, political issues, floods, and other issues will be discussed…We will discuss in the evening about giving relaxations and preparation for the third wave”, the Karnataka CM told reporters. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Amid Demands From General Public, Maharashtra Takes This BIG Decision. Read Details

Earlier, Yediyurappa had said that the state is likely to relax the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions further after June 21. Yediyurappa told the media that the lockdown curbs in Karnataka will come to an end on June 21 and after analyzing the situation the state government will take a decision on easing the curbs. “We will have to relax the present restrictions, but the question is how much to be done as the situation is improving,” he said. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Allows Clubs To Sell Liquor As Takeaways, Offices To Function With 50% Staff | Full List of Guidelines Here

In 19 districts, Karnataka has announced certain relaxations which include the opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods till 2 pm, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers.

However, the state has continued to enforce strict lockdown measures in 11 districts – Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

Currently, relaxation in lockdown measures are in place from June 14 to 21. When the state came under the grip of second Covid wave, Karnataka had initially announced 14 days ‘Corona curfew’ from April 27, but subsequently, it had to enforce a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24, as the state saw exponential jump in Covid positive cases.