Karnataka Lockdown Update: The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines stating that strict lockdown will be observed till June 21 in districts with positivity rate of more than 15%. However, relaxations will be given in the remaining districts of the state, including Bengaluru city, with effect from 6 AM on June 14. “Current restrictions will continue in all eleven districts with high positivity rate till 6am on June 21, in the rest of the districts some of the restrictions have been relaxed. However, concerned Deputy Commissioners and District in-charge Ministers can take a call to impose more restrictions in their districts,” CM Yediyurappa said. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Restrictions to be Eased in Bengaluru From Monday. Full List of Relaxations Here

List of Districts Where Strict Lockdown Will be Observed Till June 21

Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur Shivamogga

Davanagere

Mysore

Chamarajanagar

Hassan

Dakshina Kannada

Bengaluru rural

Mandya

Belagavi

Kodagu

“From 14 June, these 11 districts will have some relaxation like the opening of essential shops,” Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar said.

Weekend, Night Curfew to Continue:

The night curfew will continue in the state from 7 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown will be imposed from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday, after the current lockdown in the state comes to end on June 14.

Read the government’s official notification here:

COVID-19 second wave waning

Meanwhile, with the pandemic’s second wave waning, 11,042 new cases were logged, while194 patients succumbed to the infection in a day.

“With 11,042 positive cases were registered on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 27,39,290, including 2,10,652 active cases, while recoveries increased to 24,96,132, with 15,721 patients discharged during the day,” said the state health bulletin.

As epicenter of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 2,191 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 11,91,732, including 95,423 active cases, while 10,81,093 recovered, with 4,846 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.