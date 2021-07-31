Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced more Covid-19 curbs in view of the rising Coronavirus cases after a brief period of let up. From August 1 (Sunday), only people who are fully vaccinated will be allowed for cross-border movement. Earlier, people who had received only one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine were also permitted. “We allowed people who had received one dose of vaccine. From tomorrow, it’ll be necessary to have both doses. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We’ve discussed micro containment, tracing, testing,” the Karnataka CM said when asked about movement via the state’s border areas. Further, the guidelines imposed to curb Covid-19 till August 2 have been extended for the next 15 days, announced Basavaraj Bommai.Also Read - Uttarakhand School Reopening: Schools For Class 9-12 to Reopen on Aug 2, Class 6-8 From Aug 16 | Check Guidelines

Karnataka Covid-19 Curbs: Check New Guidelines

Sharing further plans to contain Covid-19 in the state, the Karnataka Chief Minister said his government will vaccinate all school teachers in the next 15 days. Only 72% of school teachers have been vaccinated till now, Bommai said.

Resorts-homestay bookings can be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

Vaccine supplies will be ramped up in Karnataka so that at least 5 lakh people can be vaccinated on a daily basis. “I have met Union Health Minister and appealed to him for vaccines supply. I have requested to increase it to 1.5 crores so that we can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Due to the surge of COVID cases in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to stop all bus services (Govt/ Pvt) to Kasaragod (Kerala) from August 1 for a week.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government made RT-PCR test mandatory for people visiting the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. As per the guidelines, the negative RTPCR result must not be older than 72 hours. The state government said this RT-PCR test is mandatory irrespective of the visitors’ vaccination status.

Karnataka Coronavirus Cases

Karnataka reported 1,987 new COVID-19 and 37 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 29,05,124 and the toll to 36,562. The day also saw 1,632 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,44,742, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the fresh cases (450) and saw 377 discharges and 11 deaths.