Karnataka Lockdown: As coronavirus cases continue to decline, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has relaxed Covid curbs further by allowing religious places to open from Monday, July 5, but no seva/offering or other activities would be permitted. "Places of worship including temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed to open only for darshan/prayers, strictly in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. No seva/offering or other activities permitted", the Karnataka Govt said in its July 4 order.

Besides, the government has allowed sports complexes and stadia to open for training purposes. It has also decided to increase the guests for weddings and family functions are permitted with the presence of not more than 100 people from the present limit of 40 guests and for cremations, up to 20 people can gather. However, social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other gatherings and large congregations have been prohibited.

The relaxations would be in place for the next 15 days from July 6, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said after chairing a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

This comes as the the number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below 50,000 on Saturday when compared to May when active cases were more than six lakh. The State saw 2,082 infections and 86 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases and fatalities to 28,52,079 and 35,308 respectively.