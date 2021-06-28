Karnataka Lockdown: As the state continues to register a large number of recoveries, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has relaxed Covid curbs by allowing marriage functions in banquet halls, hotels, resorts from June 28 but capped number of guests to only 40. Notably, with 7,699 patients discharged in a day, recoveries continued to outnumber 3,604 new Covid cases across Karnataka. Meanwhile, COVID-19 related fatalities in the state, after over four months, dipped below the hundred marks with 89 being reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Breaking News Updates: Delhi Allows Gyms, Yoga Institutes to Reopen From Monday

In a circular, the government also said those organising marriages would have to obtain prior permission from the local authorities concerned. “The officer concerned will be issuing 40 passes per marriage function by name,” read the circular. People with passes would only be allowed to attend the marriage function and passes are not be transferable, it added. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Relaxes Guidelines, Allows Bus Services To Maharashtra From June 25

Earlier the state government had allowed buses to resume services to Maharashtra. “Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume bus operations from Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and other places of the state to Mumbai, Pune, Miraj, Solapur, Pandharapur and Tuljapur in Maharashtra with 50% seating capacity”, a notification issued last week read. Also Read - Karnataka Prepares For Covid 3rd Wave, BS Yediyurappa Says Teachers, Students To Be Vaccinated Ahead Of Schools Reopen

Karnataka Lockdown: Full List of Relaxations

Weddings allowed in marriage halls, hotels, resorts and function halls, from June 28 with 40 guests.

Bus services to Maharashtra allowed.

In Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara districts, lockdown norms were relaxed until 5 AM of July 5.

The govt had allowed all shops other than those air-conditioned, to function from 6 AM to 1 PM. However, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.

Gyms and parks were also allowed to function.

Earlier this month, the government had announced a slew of relaxations and had allowed industries across the state (barring a few districts) to operate with 50 per cent staff strength.

Garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.

Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 PM by extending their duration from 10 AM earlier.

All construction activities will be permitted.

Shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

Parks will be opened from 5 AM to 10 AM .

Street vendors can do their business from 6 AM to 2 PM’.

Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.

Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.

Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 PM.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 PM and 5 AM on weekdays and during weekends curfew will be in place from 7 PM on Friday evening to 5 AM on Monday morning throughout the state.