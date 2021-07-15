Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that the Zilla/Taluk panchayat elections in the state will not be conducted till December 2021 due to COVID-19. “Karnataka cabinet has decided not to conduct Zilla/Taluk panchayat elections till December 2021 due to COVID19. A decision will be taken after December,” Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: South Western Railways To Resume 6 Suburban Trains From Today | Full List Here

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,990 new cases of Covid-19 and 45 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,76,587 and death toll to 35,989, the health department said. The day also saw 2,537 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,06,933. Bengaluru Urban recorded 400 new cases, as the city saw 490 discharges and 8 deaths. Active cases stood at 33,642.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.59 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.26 per cent. Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru reported six deaths each, Belagavi (4), Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapura three each, followed by others.

After Bengaluru urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest number of new cases at 219 followed by Mysuru 211 and Hassan 175. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,20,498. Mysuru has 1,70,362 and Tumakuru 1,16,594 cases.

Karnataka Govt Bans Entry to Nandi Hills During Weekends After 8,000 Flock To Tourist Spot

The Chikkaballapur district administration in Karnataka on Tuesday issued a stern order after about 8,000 people streamed past the gates to Nandi Hills on Sunday, the first weekend after the lockdown was completely lifted. The officials have decided to ban entry to Nandi Hills during weekends — from Friday 6 pm to Monday 6 am.

The hill station, about 60km from Bengaluru, is a goto spot, especially on weekends, for people not only from the state capital, but also other towns like Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur.