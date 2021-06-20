Karnataka Lockdown News: Lockdown in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district has been extended till July 5, with some relaxations. According to Covid-19 guidelines, shops dealing in essential commodities can stay open from 7 am to 1 pm in the district. This came a day after the Karnataka government announced further easing of lockdown restrictions in 19 of the 31 districts from June 21 in view of the positivity rate falling below five per cent and a decline in others. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown News Today: State Extends Covid Restrictions Till June 28 But Modifies Guidelines | Full SoPs

The Dakshina Kannada administration had on 14 June announced a total lockdown in 17-gram panchayats in the district where more than 50 Covid-19 cases were reported.

Dakshina Kannada Lockdown: What’s Open, What’s Shut

Only those in the medical sector, milk supply, petrol bunks, and other emergency services will be allowed to move in the villages and outside. Task forces are deployed in the sealed villages that will provide essential items to the residents on a payment basis. State-wide night curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM every day would continue. Weekend curfew from 7 PM on Friday to 5 PM on Monday will remain in effect till July 5.

Covid-19 Cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 5,815 fresh coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, taking the infection count to 28,01,936 and toll to 33,763, the health department said. The state has 1,30,872 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 26,37,279 with the recovery of 11,832 people.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,263 fresh infections and 23 fatalities yesterday.

Dakshina Kannada district was the second major COVID hotspot of the day with 832 fresh cases and 16 deaths.