Karnataka Lockdown Update: As the Covid test positivity rate declined below 5 per cent, for the first time in 2 months, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has announced fresh relaxations in several districts, including Bengaluru Urban. Notably, the fresh relaxations will be in force till next week i.e, June 21, after which the government is expected to issue a revised guideline. While the positivity rate declined to 4.86 per cent across Karnataka, the case fatality rate was up at 1.92 per cent. The state’s death toll, on the other hand, rose to 32,644 and the city’s toll to 15,263 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago. As the epicenter of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 1,154 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 11,92,886, including 91,760 active cases, while 10,85,862 recovered with 4,769 patients discharged in the last 24 hours. Also Read - UP Weekend Lockdown: All Districts Under Covid Curfew For 2 Days | Full List of Restrictions

Full List of Fresh Relaxations Here:

Bars and pubs have been permitted for home delivery and takeaways orders.

Standalone liquor shops have been allowed to open from 6am to 2pm. Earlier, they were allowed to open for 4 hours from 6 AM to 10 AM.

Optical shops can operate between 6am and 2pm.

Offices of the revenue department, housing, cooperation and Nabard are permitted to function with 50% capacity.

Regional transport offices (RTOs), tahsildar, talukas are also allowed to operate as per COVID rules.

Relaxation in Weekend Curfew: Also Read - Full Lockdown in Kerala on THESE Days | Check Additional Restrictions Here

Besides, the government has also relaxed weekend curfew norms and allowed street vendors to operate from 6 AM to 2 PM.

PDS outlets, shops selling groceries, milk, and meat can also open between 6 AM to 2 PM during the weekend lockdown.

Restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate throughout the day but only for takeaways.

Movement of trains and air travel are permitted.

Also Read - Unlock 2021: Karnataka Allows THESE Activities in 19 Districts From June 14. Check Full List Here

Strict Lockdown to Continue in Bengaluru, 10 Other Districts

However, the above-mentioned relaxations won’t be applicable to these 11 districts— Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru. For the uninitiated, these districts will remain under strict lockdown as they have been registering over 15 per cent positive cases since the pandemic’s second wave struck the state in early April. The Deputy Commissioners of these districts have been directed to take stringent action against violators of the lockdown.