Bengaluru: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Karnataka, the state is all set to partly unlock from today in 19 districts where the test positivity rate has fallen below 5 per cent. However, the night and weekend will continue to remain in force in these districts and the relaxations will be for a specific time period.

The districts where lockdown restrictions will be relaxed from today are Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar, Tumukur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadagir.

However, COVID-19 curbs will continue in the remaining 11 districts — Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, and Shivamogga — till June 21 to reduce the positivity rate, as advised by the technical committee of health experts.

In the 19 districts where Unlock will begin from today, night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will stay in place, while weekend curfew from Friday to Monday will be from 7 pm to 5 am. Only those having medical emergency or air or rail travellers will be allowed to move in this period.

Here a complete list of guidelines and restrictions for the partial Unlock in Karnataka which starts from June 14: