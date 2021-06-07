Bengaluru: In another relaxation to lockdown rules, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has permitted district registrar and sub-registrar offices to function from Monday, June 7. Earlier last week, Karnataka had extended the statewide lockdown till June 14. Announcing the extension, CM Yediyurappa said that while the rate of infection has dropped but the situation needs to be controlled further. Also Read - What is Nasal Vaccine | How Does it Work And How is it Different From Existing COVID Vaccines

"We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on. It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning," Yediyurappa had said speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, experts in Karnataka have asked the state government to start the unlock process in the state in a phase-wise manner. If reports are to be believed, experts have suggested the Yediyurappa-led government to implement an ‘End of Circuit Breaker’ model followed by Singapore.

Notably, COVID-19 cases continue to decline steadily in the state. In the last 24 hours, the state saw 12,209 new cases of COVID-19, that took the total number of infections in the state so far to 26.95 lakh. The day also saw 25,659 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of 12,209 new cases reported on Sunday, 2,944 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,224 discharges and 187 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is 2,54,505. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.71 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.62 per cent.