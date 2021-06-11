Bengaluru: With the resumption of industrial and construction activities, the process of lifting the lockdown gradually in Karnataka’s capital city will begin from Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced last night. While some relaxation will be given in the state from June 14, barring 11 districts with high positivity rate—–Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu, the night curfew (from 7 PM to 5 AM) and weekend lockdown (from Friday to Monday—7 PM to 5 AM) will continue across Karnataka. Also Read - Lockdown In Bengaluru Urban May be Lifted After June 14; Know Here Why

Speaking to reporters, CM Yediyurappa asserted that the decision has been taken based on suggestions made by the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, consisting of experts.

“Current restrictions will continue in all eleven districts with high positivity rate till 6am on June 21, in the rest of the districts some of the restrictions have been relaxed. However, concerned Deputy Commissioners and District in-charge Ministers can take a call to impose more restrictions in their districts,” Yediyurappa said after meeting with senior Ministers and officials.

Full List Of Relaxations:

All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength.

Garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.

Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 PM by extending their duration from 10 AM earlier.

All construction activities will be permitted.

Shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

Parks will be opened from 5 AM to 10 AM .

Street vendors can do their business from 6 AM to 2 PM’.

Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.

Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.

Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 PM.

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa stated that if the situation comes under control as per the expectations, the government would announce further relaxations in the coming days. Intially, the Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka had announced 14 days ‘close-down’ from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, following an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases.

However, from the last few days, the state is witnessing a significant drop in fresh infections. Karnataka in the last 24 hours reported 11,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 194 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the toll to 32,485. The day also saw 15,721 discharges. Bengaluru Urban logged 2,191 new cases, as the city saw 4,846 discharges and 47 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 2,10,652. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.58 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.75 per cent.