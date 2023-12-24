Home

Karnataka Logs in 104 Fresh Covid Cases, Govt Ask People Over 60 Years To Mask Up | Key Details

Karnataka Logs in 104 Fresh Covid Cases, Govt Ask People Over 60 Years To Mask Up | Key Details

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Bengaluru: Amid the uptick in Covid cases, Karnataka logged 104 new Covid cases on Saturday. With these fresh cases, the total active cases in the state have risen to 273. According to the data presented by the state health department, Karnataka registered four deaths due to Covid since December 15.

The Siddaramaiah government is closely monitoring the Covid situation in the state after neighboring Kerala saw a sharp rise in the number of cases. The government has already alerted the health officials of border districts of the state. However, there are no travel restrictions imposed at this point.

Karnataka Government Releases Advisory

Karnataka government has released an advisory in which it stated that individuals aged 60 and above, those with comorbidities (especially kidney, heart, and liver ailments), pregnant women, and lactating mothers should wear face masks when outdoors. Additionally, they are strongly advised to refrain from visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

India Covid Tally:

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 656 COVID-19 infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country’s Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,545, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

On Friday, the government formed a new cabinet sub-committee which will reportedly coordinate with the existing Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The new sub-committee to tackle Covid-19 includes state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, medical education minister Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa and higher education minister MC Sudhakar.

