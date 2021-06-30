Bengaluru: As part of its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the Karnataka government has announced that a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine needs to be compulsorily produced by passengers coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, June 30: India's Covaxin Effectively Neutralises Delta Variant of COVID-19, says NIH

As per an official circular on the matter, all passengers boarding the train from Maharashtra to Karnataka are requested to have a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine before boarding.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that relaxations related to COVID restrictions in the state will be discussed with experts and Cabinet members and will be announced after July 5. As per the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka reported 3,450 fresh COVID cases, 5,933 discharges and 93 deaths yesterday.