New Delhi: A man in Karnataka’s Mangaluru was on Wednesday assaulted by a group of students after he expressed his support for India as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, in a mall in the city. Two people, one of whom is a juvenile, was later arrested by the police after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

Mangaluru, which is Karnataka’s second-largest city after capital Bengaluru, falls in and is the headquarters of the state’s communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district. In 2015, the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist sparked communal tensions in the city.

According to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Wednesday’s incident took place after the victim, identified as Manjunath from Bantwal taluk, while interfering in the students’ discussion, said, “India is a Hindu nation. Muslims should not come here.” This was followed by an argument, which, eventually, turned into an assault.

A case against the attackers was registered after the victim, who is reportedly an insurance agent at the Pandeshwar police station.

Speaking about the incident, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police PS Harsha said that there was no need to ‘sensationalise’ the issue. He further said that a case has been registered against the attackers and a search is on to nab all the suspects.

The officer also said that while a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the arrested adult, actions against the juvenile will be taken as per the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA).

Mangaluru is represented in the Lok Sabha by the recently-appointed state unit president of Karnataka’s ruling BJP, Nalin Kateel.