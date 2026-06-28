Karnataka man kidnaps, stabs former girlfriend; dies after getting stuck in burning car

A woman narrowly escaped after jumping out of a moving cab in Karnataka's Tumakuru moments before a powerful explosion killed her ex-boyfriend, who was still inside the vehicle. Police said bomb-like material was found in the car.

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a car travelling on National Highway 48 near Jogihalli in Sira taluk suddenly burst into flames following a powerful explosion. Image Credit: @Vishii14/X

What began as a troubled relationship ended in a horrific incident on a highway in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district. A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend was allegedly killed in a massive car explosion shortly after the woman managed to jump out of the moving vehicle and escape.

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What happened?

On Saturday, a car travelling on National Highway 48 near Jogihalli in Sira taluk suddenly burst into flames following a powerful explosion. Nagendra, 30, died at the scene, while the woman and the cab driver, identified as Praveen, were injured and rushed to Tumakuru District Hospital.

According to Tumakuru Superintendent of Police, Ashok Venkat, police received information about a car engulfed in flames under the jurisdiction of Kallambella Police Station. On reaching the spot, officers found the charred body of a man, identified as Nagendran, inside the vehicle, which was operating with a yellow number plate.

What did investigation reveal?

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the deceased was travelling with a woman identified as Ranya and the vehicle’s driver. “The deceased and Ranya were in a relationship, and due to some relationship issues, they had a tussle. A kidnapping case had already been registered at the local police station. Due to the ongoing dispute between the boy and the girl, he stopped the car. Once the car was stopped, they started fighting, after which the car caught fire,” the SP added.

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“We received information about a car engulfed in fire at Kallambella Police Station on the Pune Highway. When the local police reached the spot, they found a burnt car (yellow number plate) and a person named Nagendran’s burnt body inside the car. When we inquired about the incident, we found that the driver of the car and the deceased’s co-passenger, Ranya, were involved,” he told ANI.

Police said the exact cause of the fire and the sequence of events leading to the incident are yet to be established. “The reason for the fire and the sequence of events need to be investigated. Once we determine the reasons, we will proceed with further investigation. She has cut injuries on her head and arm; both are superficial and not serious. Treatment has been given, and she is ready to be discharged,’ he added.