ew Delhi: A day after it raided former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara over an alleged multi-crore seat scam in two medical colleges by a trust he runs, the Income Tax (I-T) department, on Friday, carried out raids at the premises of his nephew Anand in Bengaluru.

Raids were also conducted at the premises of Sri Siddhartha Medical College, one of the two medical colleges in question.

In a statement to news agency ANI, Director General of Income Tax, Patanjali, said that Rs 4.52 crore were recovered after Thursday’s raids at 30 premises-across Karnataka, Rajasthan and Delhi-of Parameshwara, who is also a former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

Director General of Income Tax, Patanjali: A total of Rs 4.52 Crores were recovered in the Income Tax raids yesterday. The Income Tax department conducted raids at around 30 premises of former Deputy CM of Karnataka G Parameshwara yesterday. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/KGk7hTUzQH — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in seat allocation after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). It has been alleged that government quota seats in private medical colleges were allegedly sold off, at Rs 50 lakh to 60 lakh each, to ‘undeserving candidates’, whose ranks were below even eight lakh.

According to reports, thus far, 185 out of 300 government quota seats in Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, both of which are run by Parameshwara’s Sri Siddhartha Educational Society in Tumakuru; Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research in Kolar and RL Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre in Tamaka, are found to have been sold off.

The latter two institutes belong to Parameshwara’s fellow Karnataka Congressman and former Union Minister RL Jalappa, who, too, was raided by the I-T department.

On his part, the former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday told ANI that he had ‘no issue’ with the raids and if there was ‘any fault’ from his side, it shall be rectified.