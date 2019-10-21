Bengaluru: One person was injured in a mild-intensity explosion at the Hubballi railway station in Karnataka on Monday. According to local police, the incident took place due to a major procedural lapse by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

According to police, the incident took place when the RPF found an unattended box in a train that arrived at the station from Vijaywada. They took the said box near the station master’s room where they tried to check what was inside the box. However, instead of calling up the bomb-disposal squad (BDS) or informing the local police, they asked a civilian vendor, the civilian who was injured, to open the box and check what was inside it.

This is when the blast took place, injuring the vendor in his palm. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is reported to be out of danger. Following the incident, passengers were evacuated from the platform and an extensive search operation was launched.

However, it was only after the blast that the local police and the BDS arrived at the scene.

The incident is currently being investigated jointly by the local police and the RPF.