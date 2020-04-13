New Delhi: Just days after a Karnataka BJP leader came under fire for celebrating his birthday despite the ongoing lockdown, another state leader from the party, a minister in CM BS Yediyurappa’s government, has triggered a row after he posted a photo of a swimming session with his children, with a caption making fun of social distancing. Also Read - What Lockdown? Amid Restrictions, Hundreds Attend Karnataka BJP MLA's Birthday Party

Notably, Dr. Sudhakar K, the MLA from Chikkaballapur, is the state’s current Medical Education Minister, as well as a member of its COVID-19 response team. Also Read - Strange Request! People Under Home Quarantine in Karnataka Told to Send a Selfie to Govt Every Hour

In the now-deleted tweet, he had stated: “After a long time, joined my children for swimming…hope maintaining social distancing here also.” Also Read - Karnataka Cop Paints Coronavirus Danger Sketch on Road to Spread Awareness, Pictures go Viral

Responding to this, DK Shivakumar, the state president of the opposition Congress, tweeted: “When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the corona in-charge Minister Dr. Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool.”

“It’s a matter of moral and ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord and CM should sack him from the cabinet,” he added.

When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the Corona in-charge Minister Dr. Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool. It's a matter of moral & ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord & CM should sack him from the cabinet pic.twitter.com/ZQlRzMoqrb — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 13, 2020

Interestingly, Dr. Sudhakar is a former leader of the Karnataka Congress. He was one among the 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs who staged a rebellion last year, bringing down the coalition government under JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

The rebels joined the BJP last November and later won bypolls in their respective constituencies.

Karnataka has thus far reported 247 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including six deaths. It also recorded the country’s first coronavirus-linked death, last month, from Kalaburagi.

It is also one among the seven states that have extended the ongoing national lockdown by two weeks.