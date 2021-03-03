Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state Minister Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from his post on Wednesday after he was embroiled in a ‘sex for job scandal’. A CD surfaced that showed the Karnataka minister getting intimate with an unidentified woman and the video clips were widely aired by Kannada news channels. Filing a police complaint on Tuesday, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli alleged that Ramesh Jarkiholi sexual harassed a job aspirant and threatened her and her family of dire consequences. Also Read - Karnataka Agriculture Minister Takes COVID-19 Vaccine at Home, Centre Seeks Report

After allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Ramesh Jarkiholi and triggered a massive controversy, opposition demanded immediate resignation by Ramesh Jarkiholi and also that an FIR be filed against him. Also Read - Karnataka Man Strangles Leopard to Death in Battle of Survival, Hailed as Real Life George Kutty

The BJP-led Karnataka government earlier on Wednesday hinted that the party will demand Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday said police will inquire into the allegations of sexual harassment against Ramesh Jarkiholi. Basavraj Bommai said, “Whatever the complaint is there, based on the complaint we are doing the inquiry, as per law we are doing it.”

Responding to a question on opposition demanding Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation, Bommai said, “Our party will take a decision.”

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwth Narayan said it was not right to comment on the issue without knowing facts, and it may be an allegation out of malice.

“there is no clarity….complaint has been lodged, let the truth come out….without knowing truth it was not right to comment or pass judgements, it was not clear whether the allegations were made out of any malice, so no question of giving importance to it now,” he told the media.

Demanding Jarkiholi’s immediate resignation and registration of FIR, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said, “If that party (BJP) has shame and if they respect human values immediately they have to take his resignation.”

“This is national news, if the government has shame, it has to take his resignation immediately, and immediately FIR has to be registered,” he told reporters.

Reacting to the allegations, Ramesh had told some news channels that he was shocked and the videos were 100 per cent fake, as he also sought an investigation.

Police have assured necessary action after obtaining more details and said they will also interrogate the woman.

(With inputs from PTI)