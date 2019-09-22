New Delhi: Starting from September 29, motorists in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi area will have to push their two-wheeler vehicles to their respective destinations if they are found riding their vehicle without wearing a helmet.

Introducing a new measure for a safe drive, the latest initiative is part of a campaign ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ being launched by the Kalaburagi Police Commissionerate.

While speaking to ANI, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj said, “Today, I called around 50 petrol pump owners. I requested them not to give petrol to those who’ve 2-wheelers but don’t have helmets. First 1 week, customers will be informed about it, then after a week, this instruction will be implemented.”

The initiative was taken by the police after seeking public opinion. People across the country have been severely criticising the government for implementing new traffic rules and imposing hefty fines with many arguing that the government should first have provided good road infrastructure before implementing rules.

Before launching this new initiative, the Karnataka government had earlier slashed traffic penalties under The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, but kept the fine unchanged for drunken driving in the state. A notification to this effect was issued by the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government recently.

As per the new notification, the revised fine for not wearing a helmet and seat belt has been reduced to Rs 500, which earlier was Rs 1000. The new fines for allowing an unauthorised person to drive two-wheelers and three-wheelers are Rs 1000, Rs 2000 respectively.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earlier notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 and implemented it in many states on September 1.