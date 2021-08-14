Bengaluru: The Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is under construction and will be completed by October next year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted with pictures of the ambitious project. The 117-km-long 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to just 90 minutes.Also Read - 543 Children in Bengaluru Test Covid+ From August 1-11; Health Dept Calls Situation 'Alarming'

"10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being constructed at record speed. Rs 8172 Cr economic corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities by half from current 3 hours to only 90 minutes," Gadkari tweeted.

The construction began in May 2019 but was briefly halted before resuming in December 2019 due to the pandemic. The construction of the highway is divided into two phases – the first phase is from Bengaluru to Nidagatta which is 56 km long, while the second is from Nidagatta to Mysuru, 61 km long.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway also includes bypass roads en route to the two cities in areas including Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, and Srirangapatna. It also comprises a six-lane access-controlled carriageway for traffic and a two-lane service road on either side for local traffic.

As part of the central government’s Pragati ka Highway project, the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, at a cost of Rs 8172 crore.

Around 67.5 per cent of the first package and nearly 50 per cent of the second package has been completed as of April end, Prasar Bharati reported. On further inspection, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Sinha noted that the project would be completed by September next year, in tune with the government’s deadline.