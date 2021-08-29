Bengaluru: Good news for commuters in Bengaluru! The Western Extension Metro Line under Phase-2 of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro was on Sunday inaugurated by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Revenue minister R Ashok, South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya and Minister for Housing V Somanna. With the six new stations on the Extension, the East-West purple line will now become 25.6 km long, with 26 stations in total.Also Read - Mysore University Issues Controversial Diktat For Girls Amid Outrage Over Gangrape Incident | Full Order

The route will be open to passengers from August 30, Monday. Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape: 5 Arrested, 1 Absconding; Karnataka HM Declares Victory in Cracking Case

Key Specifications of Bengaluru Namma Metro Purple Line: Also Read - Bengaluru Update: Meat Shops to Remain Closed on August 30 Due to Janmashtami, Says BBMP

The 7.5 km-long stretch on the Purple Line will connect Mysore Road to Kengeri Metro Station making it convenient for commuters on the route.

The Western Extension or purple line of Namma Metro has 6 New Stations of Nayandanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri Metro Stations, beyond Mysore Road Metro Station on the currently operational 18.1 km long line.

Commuters will get parking facilities at Nayandanahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi stations and two-level parking at Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro Station, the BMRC (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation) informed.

All six metro stations have also been powered with energy-efficient LED lights, 8 escalators and 4 elevators. Besides, roof-top solar plants will also be installed by March 2022.

All metro stations have also been provided with entry and exits opening onto the newly provided service road. Bus bays, Pickup and Drop areas for Taxi and Autos are all earmarked in the service roads.

For Differently Abled persons, all the facilities like ramps, lifts, separate toilets, tactile routing, and earmarked space in trains are provided, the Bangalore civic body said.

.Noting that the city accounts for nearly 38 per cent of total IT exports from the country, Puri said, “The Inauguration of the Western Extension Metro Line today is a step towards enabling faster commute and smart mobility options in the City.”

The Union Minister added that there has been a paradigm shift in the approach towards urbanisation and the government is determined to provide world-class infrastructure to the citizens, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta (2 km) is scheduled for completion by March 2022.

With Agency inputs