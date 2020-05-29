New Delhi: The Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) has postponed gram panchayat elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably, the tenure of as many as 5,800 gram panchayats out of 6,025 will lapse between June and August 2020. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: Stricter Measures in These 11 Cities, Shopping Malls, Gyms to Remain Shut; Full List of Activities Likely to be Permitted, Prohibited After May 31

“On examining the viability of conducting the elections to gram panchayats, the SEC has decided to postpone the polls, considering the situation (Covid-19 pandemic),” the SEC ordered. Also Read - Nepal Airport Under Renovation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Before taking a final call on holding the elections, the poll panel will scrutinise the situation in upcoming days. Also Read - Bangladesh Govt Decides Not to Extend COVID-19 Shutdown

The poll body also took congnizance of the district administration and its machineries being busily involved in tackling the deadly virus, which has claimed nearly 5,000 lives in India.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Karnataka in the past 19 hours soared by 115, raising the state’s tally to 2,533. Cases spiked in Udupi, Hassan, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar and Bengaluru Urban.

Of all the cases, 1,650 are active, 834 have been discharged while 47 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far.

In the past 24 hours, 53 patients got discharged, 13 in Davangere, 12 in Dakshina Kannada, nine each in Yadgir and Vijayapura, five in Gadag, three in Belagavi and one each in Mysuru and Bagalkote. Thirteen people have been admitted to ICUs across the state.

Of the new cases, Udupi led with (29), followed by Dakshina Kannada (24), Hassan (13), Bidar (12), Benglauru Urban (9), Yadgir (7), Chitradurga (6), Kalaburagi (5), Haveri (4), Chikkamagaluru (3), Vijayapura (2) and Raichur (1).

(With agency inputs)