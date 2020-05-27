New Delhi: Even as the whole nation continues to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic, maintaining all social distancing norms, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that not just temples, but mosques and churches are also likely to reopen for the public from June 1. Also Read - Five-year-old Kid Flies Alone From Delhi to Bengaluru, Meets Mother After 3 Months

The Karnataka CM said that his government was awaiting the Centre's permission regarding the same and that he had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reopening of hotels in the state.

"Temples will open from June 1… for hotels and others we want permission from Delhi, from the Prime Minister. Once we say temples can open, churches and mosques should also open, there will be no restrictions on them."

“In our country law is same for everyone…. but for all this, the central government’s permission is required, we are waiting for it, our efforts are on in this direction,” Yediyurappa said speaking to reporters.

Karnataka became the first state to announce the opening up of shrines for devotees ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced on March 25.

Earlier today, Kota Srinivas Poojary, the minister for Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments (Muzrai), said that as trains, flights and vehicular movements have started, and hotels likely to resume functioning shortly, several devotees have been demanding the opening of temples to offer prayers.

Poojary further said that the department was planning to have a standard operating procedure (SOP) in place after which sevas in select 52 temples in the state can be booked online from Wednesday, and the chief minister has a given a go-ahead for this.