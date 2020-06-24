New Delhi: In view of the rising cases in Karnataka, Mysuru City Corporation on Wednesday issued an order to close Devaraja market, Santhepete, Shivaramapete, Mannars market and Boti Bazaar for the next four days as a precautionary measure. Also Read - Delhi Govt's New COVID-19 Response Plan: Every House to be Screened by July 6

Karnataka has over 9,700 cases of coronavirus. Death toll in the state stands at 150.

Meanwhile, the country on Wednesday saw the highest single-day jump of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476, according to the Union health ministry data.

India registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row and witnessed a surge of 2,65,648 infections from June 1 till June 24, with Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining the top five contributors to the rising tally.