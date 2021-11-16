Bengaluru: Thousands of people turned out to bid adieu to a mentally challenged man, who died in a road accident recently in Ballary district of Karnataka.Also Read - THIS Metro Gets Highest Single-Day Ridership Post COVID-19 Lockdown

According to reports, people of Hadagali town near Ballary had a special bond with Basava a.k.a Huchcha Basya, a 45-year-old beggar as they believed he brings good luck if you give him alms. Also Read - IPL 2021: Brad Haddin Reveals Reason Behind Dropping David Warner From SRH Playing XI

Huchcha Basya, was hit by a bus on November 12. He was admitted to a hospital but could not survive. He died on Saturday and his final rites were conducted on Sunday. Thousands attended his funeral and people even put up banners in the city. Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air Orders 737 MAX Airplanes From Boeing to Build Its Fleet

His body was taken in a procession with music being played by a band on the arterial roads.

Many recounted their bond on social media. They said that Huchcha Basya addressed people as “appaji” (father). He took only Re 1 as alms from a person and returned the excess amount. He would not take more money even if forced.

He was known to former Deputy Chief Minister late M.P. Prakash and former Minister Parameshwara Naik and spoke to all politicians without any hesitation and with innocence. He was seen as a good luck charm and everyone respected him.

(With IANS inputs)