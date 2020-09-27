New Delhi: After a fierce debate for about six hours, the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress against the BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka was defeated by a voice vote on Saturday. “The motion, moved by Siddaramaiah is in favour of Nos. The motion is defeated by the voice vote,” Speaker Kageri said. Also Read - 'India Feels The Absence...', Rahul Gandhi Launches Veiled Attack on PM Modi on Manmohan Singh's Birthday

The JDS abstained from the no-confidence motion. In the 225-member assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 members, Congress 67, JD(S) 33, BSP and nominated 1, independents 2, and Speaker (he has a casting vote). Four seats– Sira, Basavakalyan, RR Nagar and Maski are vacant.

Before the debate on the no-confidence motion, Congress veteran Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, more specifically on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's family.

He claimed that there were charges against BSY’s son Vijayendra that he allegedly took bribe from a Bangalore Development Authority contractor to the tune of crores of rupees.

Replying to the allegation, Yediyurappa challenged Siddaramaiah to prove the charge. “If there is an iota of truth that my family is involved, then I will retire from politics. If it is wrong then you resign.You should be ashamed of making baseless allegations,” Yediyurappa said.

Siddaramaiah then said, BJP never had the mandate to rule the state. “You were short of enough numbers (in the assembly) but you came up with Operation Lotus. Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Lotus (a term used by the opposition to describe moves to lure legislators to BJP) in the country,” Siddaramaiah said, referring to the fall of the Congress-JDS coalition government in July last year.