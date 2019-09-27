New Delhi: Following the CBI searches at the residence and office of senior IPS officer Alok Kumar yesterday, the probe agency on Friday is likely to conduct interrogation in connection with an illegal phone-tapping case during the tenure of JD(S) Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar’s premises were raided by the probe agency after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on August 30 into the alleged case. Subsequently, a 20-member CBI team arrived to carry out searches at the premises of Kumar, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who is currently posted as ADGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

The case first came to light in early 2018, when several leaders from the state’s then-ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition alleged that their phones are being tapped by Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Then, just ahead of the Assembly elections, an alleged phone conversation, in which the name of an IPS officer taken, was leaked to media.

The BJP government in Karnataka then handed over the case to the CBI in August following a furore of reports related to the phone-tapping case. The recordings also allegedly included phone tappings of politicians and officials during Kumaraswamy’s governance. If reports are to be believed, phones of those close to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was the head of the coalition coordination committee, had been tapped.

Names of former state PWD Minister HD Revanna and Ahmed Patel, who is a close aide of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, too, also figured in the leaked phone conversations.