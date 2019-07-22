Live Updates

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar summons rebel MLAs to meet him at his office at 11 am on July 23. The notice has been issued over disqualification (of rebel MLAs) petition by coalition leaders.

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Supreme Court refuses to give early hearing on plea by two independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction to conclude floor test in Assembly today
    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: With the 15 rebels, including 12 of the Congress and 3 of the JD-S deciding not to attend the session and two Congress legislators (B. Nagendra and Srimant Patil) being in a Bengaluru and Mumbai private hospitals, the strength of the allies will be 99 (65 out of 79 of Congress plus 34 out of 37 of JD-S), including the Speaker (from Congress) in the 225-member Assembly. With the two Independents supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 105 legislators, 107 votes will be against the motion in the division of votes vis-A-vis 100 of the ruling combine, including one from its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), whose member N. Mahesh was absent from the Assembly on July 18-19 when the debate on the trust vote took place.
    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa along with BJP MLAs arrives at Vidhana Soudha. Congress-JD(S) coalition government to face floor test in Assembly today.

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Congress MP, BK Hariprasad has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, for suspension of business for discussion over ‘Constitutional crisis in Karnataka.’

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Talking to a TV channel, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh said that the trust vote will take place today before 6 PM. He added that CLP leader Siddaramaiah and CM Kumaraswamy have both agreed to hold the trust vote.

New Delhi: Even as the rebel MLAs remained adamant and refused to CM HD Kumaraswamy’s appeal, the fate of the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka will be sealed on Monday with a trust vote in the Assembly. Yesterday, a day before the trust vote, HDK had urged the rebel MLAs to return and hold talks to resolve differences.

“Let us sit together and discuss all the issues including your problems, if any and arrive at a solution to save this democratically elected government. Let us strive together to save democracy and protect the spirit of country’s constitution from these evil forces who are willing to destroy any democratic and constitutionally established institutions for the sake of power,” he added.

He had also asserted that he was ‘not trying to cling onto power’. “I want to make it amply clear that I am not trying to cling onto power. My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of moraluty is trying to subvert the very principle of democracy as well as constitution,” HDK had said in a statement.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis after 16 MLAs – 13 of the Congress and 3 of the JD(S) tendered their resignations. If the resignations are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition’s tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the speaker). The coalition strength would fall further to 98, as two Congress MLAs are unlikely to attend due to health reasons. In contrast, the BJP has 105 of its own and a total of 107 with the support of the two independents.