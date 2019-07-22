













New Delhi: Even as the rebel MLAs remained adamant and refused to CM HD Kumaraswamy’s appeal, the fate of the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka will be sealed on Monday with a trust vote in the Assembly. Yesterday, a day before the trust vote, HDK had urged the rebel MLAs to return and hold talks to resolve differences.

“Let us sit together and discuss all the issues including your problems, if any and arrive at a solution to save this democratically elected government. Let us strive together to save democracy and protect the spirit of country’s constitution from these evil forces who are willing to destroy any democratic and constitutionally established institutions for the sake of power,” he added.

He had also asserted that he was ‘not trying to cling onto power’. “I want to make it amply clear that I am not trying to cling onto power. My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of moraluty is trying to subvert the very principle of democracy as well as constitution,” HDK had said in a statement.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis after 16 MLAs – 13 of the Congress and 3 of the JD(S) tendered their resignations. If the resignations are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition’s tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the speaker). The coalition strength would fall further to 98, as two Congress MLAs are unlikely to attend due to health reasons. In contrast, the BJP has 105 of its own and a total of 107 with the support of the two independents.