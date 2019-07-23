Load More

New Delhi: The fate of the fragile 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is likely to be sealed on Tuesday with the much-awaited trust vote in Vidhan Soudha. Giving a fresh deadline for the trust vote — 6 pm on Tuesday, speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had asked the JDS-Congress government to complete the floor test in the day itself.

Besides, the Speaker has also summoned the 15 rebel MLAs at 11 AM following the ruling coalition’s request that they be disqualified. Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “The Speaker has served notice to rebel MLAs, giving them time till 11 AM (Tuesday). The BJP is trying to convince them that they won’t be disqualified and they will be made ministers. As per the Constitution of India, you can’t be made a member once you’re disqualified.”

Speaking to reporters yesterday, CLP leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiahm had said that the floor test will be finished on Tuesday after the speech of some of their party members. “On Tuesday, we will finish the floor test, after some of our members speak. By 4 PM Tuesday we will finish discussion, by 6 PM we will finish the floor test,” Siddaramaiah had said.

Yesterday, the house witnessed ruckus after the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, who waited since morning for the crucial floor test, protested against the Speaker for adjourning the session without the floor test, he promised them on Friday and throughout the day.

“The Speaker betrayed us again by adjourning the House without the floor test for the fourth time since July 18 after assuring us that he would not defer it beyond Monday,” former CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa told reporters outside the Assembly.

Earlier on Monday, the speaker had hinted that the trust vote will be held before 6 PM. “I am confident that the discussion on confidence motion will end today and House will agree for voting. I can’t independently decide on this but I am sure the government will keep up its promise to complete the exercise today,” the Speaker had said.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis after 16 MLAs – 13 of the Congress and 3 of the JD(S) tendered their resignations. The coalition strength would fall to 101, if the resignations are accepted or if the rebel MLAs stay away. In contrast, the BJP has 105 of its own and a total of 107 with the support of the two independents.