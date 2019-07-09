

















New Delhi: As the Karnataka political crisis entered its fourth day, all eyes will now be set on the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which is scheduled to take place at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. The CLP meeting convened by former CM Siddaramaiah will reportedly provide a clear picture to the JD(S)-Congress coalition leaders. Congress leader KC Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao will also be present in the meeting.

According to the party circular on Sunday, all Congress MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting. The grand old party has said that strict action will be taken against MLAs, who miss the meeting.

Besides CLP meeting, the rebel Congress MLAs, who resigned on Saturday, were likely to fly back to Bengaluru today to meet the Speaker and insist on their resignations being accepted. Reports claimed that they have ruled out changing their decision to quit.

Earlier on Monday, two Independent MLAs had resigned from the HD Kumaraswamy Cabinet and extended support to the BJP, reducing the Karnataka coalition government to a minority.

In a bid to save the save the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, the two parties later asked all their ministers to resign to pave the way for reconstitution of the Cabinet to accommodate the disgruntled and rebel MLAs. All 22 Congress and 9 JD(S) ministers submitted their resignations.

“Our ministers have voluntarily resigned to help save the government. We will try to accommodate those MLAs who have resigned & interested to be the ministers. We will reshuffle the Cabinet keeping regional aspirations & social obligations in mind. I, on behalf of Congress party, request all those who have resigned to reconsider their decision & strengthen our government.”

The Chief Minister’s Office, in an official statement also said a Cabinet reshuffle would happen soon. CM Kumaraswamy, who returned from his 10-day long US trip Sunday, assured his government would survive and that there was no need to worry.

Rajeev Gowda, a state Congress leader from Karnataka, claimed that UPA Chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had said she is ‘very very confident’ that things will be back to normal in a couple of days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, said that it had the numbers to stake a claim to the government.“Two Independent MLAs met the Governor and gave the letter that they’ll support BJP, now we’re 105 + 2 = 107. Even when they’ve lost the majority, Kumaraswamy is speaking like that, people are observing everything. Let us see & wait.”