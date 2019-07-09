Live Updates

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE:Congress MP BK Hariprasad has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on current political situation in state,

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Congress’s CLP meeting underway at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage protests across state demanding Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s resignation. “Our leaders and cadres will hold demonstrations in all the district headquarters across the state between 11 a.m. and noon for Kumaraswamy’s resignation, as he has no moral right to continue after the MLAs of the ruling allies resigned and his government has been reduced to minority in the Assembly,” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman G. Madhusudana told IANS
    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Now our strength is more than Congress-JD(S) MLAs. We are almost 107, they have fallen to 103. I think Governor can take the decision to call BJP to form the govt, says Shobha Karandlaje, BJP

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: I will act as per law, rebel MLAs are not my relative, says Assembly speaker ahead of his final decision.

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Congress MLAs who are staying in Mumbai had planned to shift to Pune, later changed it to Goa. But they are now staying back at an undisclosed location in Mumbai, reported ANI.

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over political situation in Karnataka.

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge and other Congress leaders arrive for Congress Legislative Party meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

    Karnataka Political Crisis LIVE: CM HD Kumaraswamy meets H D Deve Gowda at his house.

New Delhi: As the Karnataka political crisis entered its fourth day, all eyes will now be set on the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which is scheduled to take place at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. The CLP meeting convened by former CM Siddaramaiah will reportedly provide a clear picture to the JD(S)-Congress coalition leaders. Congress leader KC Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao will also be present in the meeting.

According to the party circular on Sunday, all Congress MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting. The grand old party has said that strict action will be taken against MLAs, who miss the meeting.

Besides CLP meeting, the rebel Congress MLAs, who resigned on Saturday, were likely to fly back to Bengaluru today to meet the Speaker and insist on their resignations being accepted. Reports claimed that they have ruled out changing their decision to quit.

Earlier on Monday, two Independent MLAs had resigned from the HD Kumaraswamy Cabinet and extended support to the BJP, reducing the Karnataka coalition government to a minority.

In a bid to save the save the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka,  the two parties later asked all their ministers to resign to pave the way for reconstitution of the Cabinet to accommodate the disgruntled and rebel MLAs. All 22 Congress and 9 JD(S) ministers submitted their resignations.

“Our ministers have voluntarily resigned to help save the government. We will try to accommodate those MLAs who have resigned & interested to be the ministers. We will reshuffle the Cabinet keeping regional aspirations & social obligations in mind. I, on behalf of Congress party, request all those who have resigned to reconsider their decision & strengthen our government.”

The Chief Minister’s Office, in an official statement also said a Cabinet reshuffle would happen soon. CM Kumaraswamy, who returned from his 10-day long US trip Sunday, assured his government would survive and that there was no need to worry.

Rajeev Gowda, a state Congress leader from Karnataka, claimed that UPA Chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had said she is ‘very very confident’ that things will be back to normal in a couple of days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, said that it had the numbers to stake a claim to the government.“Two Independent MLAs met the Governor and gave the letter that they’ll support BJP, now we’re 105 + 2 = 107. Even when they’ve lost the majority, Kumaraswamy is speaking like that, people are observing everything. Let us see & wait.”