New Delhi: Soon after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asserted that he was ready to seek trust vote to prove that his JD(S)-Congress coalition government had majority in the Assembly, speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said that a slot would be allotted whenever the CM opted for it.

“The Chief Minister (HD Kumaraswamy) has spoken his mind that he would not cling to power amid the confusion. He said he will seek the trust of the House. Whenever he tells me that he wants to move the trust motion, the very next day I will put it in the business of the day,” the speaker told reporters.

On being asked if it was justified for the CM Kumaraswamy to sought a trust vote while paying condolences in the Assembly, Kumar said the question should be asked to Kumaraswamy.

“I feel that it can be heard because he had said that he will not cling to power in the current situation. I cannot say that I will hear it today itself. He has only informed me that on a certain day he will seek the trust vote. My job will be to include it in the list of business of the day,” a portal quoted Kumar as saying.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy declared that he was ‘ready to prove majority in the House’ and sought time for the same from the Speaker. Speaking in the Assembly, on the first day of the 10-day Monsoon session, the CM said,”As I am ready to seek trust vote to prove my government has majority, I request you to fix date and time to move it in the House.”

The defiant CM further stated he was also ready to face a trial of strength in the Assembly if the BJP moved a no-confidence motion. “I leave it to you to decide if I should seek trust-vote or face a no-confidence motion on the floor of this House when you fix the date and time,” HDK told the speaker in Kannada.

“I can continue as Chief Minister after the floor test in view of the prevailing political situation caused by the spate of resignations by some of our legislators,” added Kumaraswamy.

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru: We are confident that is why we are moving vote of confidence motion. BJP is afraid because they know there are black sheep in their party. pic.twitter.com/EKyd1vDT0A — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

Kumaraswamy’s sudden act of bravado came soon after the Supreme Court ordered status quo in the matter of resignation and disqualification of 10 MLAs and set the next date of hearing for July 16. The three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave the Speaker additional time on his plea to modify its Thursday order to decide on the resignations by Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, 10 rebels, including seven of the Congress and three of the JD-S, had approached the apex court and alleged that the Speaker was deliberately delaying acceptance of their resignations which they submitted in his office on July 6.

The Speaker, however, said that of the 13 resignations received by his office eight were not in the prescribed format and he wanted them re-submitted by July 11. The rebel MLAs re-submitted their resignations to him on Thursday evening.

“The legislators wrote their resignation in my office in the prescribed format and submitted to me personally. I will go through them and decide after I hear them personally,” Kumar said yesterday after meeting the rebel MLAs in Vidhan Soudha.

He added, “I am answerable to the Constitution of India and people of Karnataka. As per the Constitution, if I am satisfied, then the resignations will be accepted.”

If the Speaker accepts all the 16 resignations, the Assembly’s effective strength will drop to 209 from 225 and the ruling coalition will be reduced to 100, when the halfway mark would be 105.

At present, the Congress has 79 MLAs, including Speaker, and JD-S has 37 in the 225-member Assembly. Lone members of BSP and KPJP (a regional outfit) beside an Independent also were with the government, taking their tally to 118, five more than the required majority mark. The BJP, which is eyeing the government formation amid the turmoil has 105 MLAs.

(With agency inputs)