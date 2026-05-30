Karnataka politics: DK Shivakumar swearing-in as next Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3? Congress Legislature Party key meeting today

The Karnataka Congress is set to hold a significant Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru today.

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Karnataka politics: Will DK Shivakumar become next Karnataka Chief Minister? Congress Legislature Party key meeting today(Photo Credit: PTI)

Karnataka Politics: In a significant development in Karnataka politics, the Karnataka Congress will hold a significant Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday at 4:00 PM amid ongoing organisational deliberations, leadership speculation, and continued political sparring over the internal dynamics of the ruling party following the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to the Governor’s Secretary on Thursday(May 28, 2026).

#WATCH | Karnataka: Visuals from outside the residence of state Congress president DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru, this morning. CLP meeting of Karnataka Congress is scheduled for 4 pm today. pic.twitter.com/EC8GgGIFh3 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Karnataka politics: Will DK Shivakumar become the next Karnataka Chief Minister?

Amid this significant political chaos, Senior Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar is expected to be formally named the next Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting today. Meanwhile, as per the IndiaToday report citing government sources, Shivakumar will reportedly take the oath on June 3 in Bengaluru. The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted at the Lok Bhavan Glass House. The event is likely to be attended by several top Congress leaders, party workers, and supporters.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM, submits letter to Governor’s secretary

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, D.K. Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Legislative Council floor leader N.S. Bose Raju, and all executive presidents of the party will be present at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru today at 4:00 PM.

Who all will be present at the swearing-in event?

The announcement was made by Allamaprabhu Patil, MLA and Secretary of the Congress Legislature Party. All Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), Lok Sabha members, and Rajya Sabha members have been asked to attend the meeting.

Also Read: Is change of power imminent in Karnataka? Will Siddaramaiah resign as CM? Congress clarifies its stance

Earlier on Friday, DK Shivakumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. “Met my leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri @RahulGandhi avaru in New Delhi today, he posted on X.

Met my leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri @RahulGandhi avaru in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/06zxMTkokJ — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 29, 2026

‘New CM not expected to bring any relief’: BJP slams the Congress government

Along with Shivakumar, eight to 10 ministers are likely to take the oath on June 3, the report mentioned. Amid the key meeting, BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai slammed the Congress government in the state, stating the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister “scheduled for Monday” is unlikely to bring any relief or meaningful change for people in the state. “The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister scheduled for Monday is not expected to bring any relief or significant change for the common people of the state,” Bommai told the reporters.