Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday banned inter-district and intra-district (within Ramanagara) movement of vehicles and persons for participating in the Congress padayatra.

Directing, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, all Police Commissioners of the State, for the strict implementation of the order, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said the Transport Commissioner has also been asked to take adequate measures to implement it and aid the District administrations.

"All, inter district (within Karnataka) and intra district (within Ramanagara), movement of vehicles and persons for participating in 'Nama Neeru Namma Hakku' padayatra or whichever name it is called with similar purpose from Mekedatu to Bengaluru is prohibited with immediate effect and will be in force until further orders," the government's order said.

It said, despite the explicit order of banning dharnas and protests vide orders on January 4 and 11 which is in force until January 31, it is observed that certain groups of people have organized and mobilized people from various districts to Ramanagara district to participate in the padayatra, defying government orders.

This come hours after the Karnataka High Court pulled up the BJP government in the state and Congress party over the Mekedatu padayatra and issued notices. The court has also directed both the parties to issue clarification by Jan 14.

The High Court issued notices to the state government, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Ramanagar District Commissioner and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday.

The petition was taken up by the divisional bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. The bench taking the government to task, questioned if the government is incapable of taking action in this regard.

The bench also directed the government to clarify by Jan 14 what action it has taken to prevent the rally. It also questioned the helplessness of the government.

The bench has also questioned how the Congress violated COVID guidelines and took up the rally. The court questioned the timing of padayatra and directed it to respond on Jan 14.

The counsel for the state government submitted to the court that FIRs have been lodged against Congress leaders. The bench expressed concern over the issue and observed that the state is already affected by the Covid crisis and how such a thing which is against the interest of the public could take place.

The Congress has taken up a 10-day padayatra demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project for providing drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas. Tamil Nadu has objected to the project and the matter is before the Supreme Court.

