New Delhi: A huge group of students of Amrita Engineering College in Karnataka staged a protest starting Tuesday after a final year B Tech student committed suicide on Monday alleging harassment by the college management.

Angry at the college authorities, the protesting students alleged that the 21-year-old student, identified as Shri Harsha, was rusticated from the college without any fault.

According to reports, Harsha, a resident of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, had got into an argument with the management regarding a shortage of water and substandard food provided in the college hostel.

Harsha, who had received grand offers during campus placements, was suspended over an alleged role in vandalism on campus. The college management had even threatened him to cancel his placements.

This was despite another student coming forward to confess over hsi involvement in the vandalism incident, and mentioning that Harsha was not involved in it.

According to college students, the administration had already rusticated 15 students and suspended 45 more for alleged involvement in the act.

Failing to negotiate with the administration regarding the same, Harsha rushed out of the college office and took a fatal leap and jumped off the building. He died on the way to the hospital.

Claims were also made that the college tried to pass of the suicide as an accident and attempted to get rid of the CCTV footage.

Following his suspension, the parents had also approached the college management seeking a rollback of their decision. However, they were allegedly not even allowed to enter the premises.

DCP southwest Isha Pant stated that a case has been registered against the college under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 201 (destruction of evidence) based on a complaint filed by Harsha’s father, Vijay Bhaskar.

The Parappana Agrahara police also assured the college students that stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the suicide.