New Delhi: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to provide free travel in its buses to students appearing in Pre-University Certificate (PUC) 2nd year supplementary exams 2020.

The candidates will be allowed to travel free of cost on State transport corporation buses between their residence and exam centres, news agency ANI reported. To avail the facility, students would have to produce their admit cards or hall tickets.

This year, a total of 6.75 lakh candidates have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. In the wake of COVID-19, the examinations willbe held in two shifts — (a) Morning — 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM (b) Afternoon shift — 2:15 PM to 5:30 PM.