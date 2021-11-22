Bengaluru: Heavy rains lash parts of South India and have left the region battered by flooding and water-logging at several places in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next 5 days (November 22-26). As per the IMD, Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rainfall today and tomorrow.Also Read - Amaravati to be Andhra Pradesh Only Capital. Details Here

Andhra Pradesh has reported 34 deaths in rain-related incidents. Twelve others were reported missing. Chittoor is the worst affected district in Andhra Pradesh. According to the reports, the state government has directed local officials to extend all possible help to those who are affected and ensure free distribution of 25 kg rice, one kg red gram dal, one litre of edible oil, a kg each of potatoes and onion to the families living in flood-affected areas.

Here are the top developments: