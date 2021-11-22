Bengaluru: Heavy rains lash parts of South India and have left the region battered by flooding and water-logging at several places in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next 5 days (November 22-26). As per the IMD, Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rainfall today and tomorrow.Also Read - Amaravati to be Andhra Pradesh Only Capital. Details Here
Andhra Pradesh has reported 34 deaths in rain-related incidents. Twelve others were reported missing. Chittoor is the worst affected district in Andhra Pradesh. According to the reports, the state government has directed local officials to extend all possible help to those who are affected and ensure free distribution of 25 kg rice, one kg red gram dal, one litre of edible oil, a kg each of potatoes and onion to the families living in flood-affected areas.
Here are the top developments:
- Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days & over Kerala & Mahe on November 25 & 26: IMD
- Compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be given for house collapses. We have released Rs 500 crore for roads and bridges, and have made emergency rescue teams all around the city: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
- A total of 24 people lost their lives due to heavy rain in Karnataka. Crop damage at over 5 hectares of land. As many as 658 houses were completely damaged while 8,495 homes were partially damaged. At least 191 livestock were reported dead: CMO
- Several apartment premises in Yelahanka, Bhavani Nagar complained of waterlogging. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received waterlogging complaints from RR Nagar, Mahadevapura and Dasarahalli.
- On November 17, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the officials to take up necessary works which will prevent waterlogging in the Yelahanka zone.
- IMD recorded 1480.2 mm of rainfall in Bengaluru this year. In 2017, the city received 1696 mm.
- As per the IMD, Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rainfall today and tomorrow. The capital city will receive light showers from November 24 to November 26.
- Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor is the worst affected district in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has directed local officials to ensure free distribution of 25 kg rice, one kg red gram dal, one litre of edible oil, a kg each of potatoes and onion to the families living in flood-affected areas.
- In Tamil Nadu, heavy rainfall has led to flooding in parts of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts where Thenpennai river is overflowing.
- In Kerala, parts of Pathanamthitta district received heavy rainfall posing a threat to Sabarimala pilgrimage.