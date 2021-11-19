Bengaluru: With heavy rains predicted to lash parts of Karnataka for two more days, the state government has announced holidays for schools and colleges in seven districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is chairing a meeting on Friday with district administration to review the situation in the state due to incessant rainfall since the last week and also take up the relief measures.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Commuters Will Soon Travel in AC Trains With Regular Tickets, Pay During Journey

Schools closed in Bengaluru & several parts of state: Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Shut In 21 Districts; War Room Set Up To Tackle Red Alert In Chennai

The district authorities of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramnagar, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar districts have announced holidays for schools and colleges. The authorities in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural have also announced a holiday for schools on Friday.

While Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath declared one day holiday (Friday) for all schools across Bengaluru, Karnataka State Education Department, citing heavy and incessant rains across Karnataka, on Thursday directed the District administrations to decide on declaring holiday to schools and colleges. In a circular to all the Deputy Commissioners, Dr Vishal, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, directed the officials to decide on declaring holiday keeping in mind the local condition.

Orange alert in Bengaluru:

The IMD issued an orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats and a yellow alert in some coastal districts and north-interior Karnataka for Thursday and Friday.

Incessant rainfall has already caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru leading to traffic jams.

Heavy rains predicted in Karnataka for 4 days:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Karnataka will have widespread rains over the next four days. With a depression forming over southwest Bay of Bengal, more rain and thunderstorms are predicted in southern and coastal districts of Karnataka for next two days and heavy rains for another four days at isolated places.

“The whole of Karnataka will have widespread rainfall over next four days and rainfall will start decreasing on firth day,” said Sadananda Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru.