Bengaluru: Days after the woman allegedly involved in Karnataka sex-for-job CD scandal, pleaded the state government to provide her with protection, her parents had filed a complaint on Tuesday night at Belagavi's APMC police station stating that she has been kidnapped and her life is in danger. As per reports, the police have registered a case under IPC sections 363, 368, 343, 346, 354 and 506 based on the complaint lodged by the woman's father.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case involving former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has intensified its search for the woman in the video and two other suspects involved in the case.

Earlier on Sunday, the woman posted a video on social media, in which she could be seen urging the Karnataka government to provide protection to her. In the video, she also claimed that she and her parents had attempted to kill themselves multiple times. Following the release of the woman's video seeking protection, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had directed the SIT, probing the case, to provide her security.

The woman’s video seeking protection had come on a day (Saturday), when police registered an FIR in the sex scandal case after Ramesh Jarkiholi sought a probe into the creators and conspirators behind the fake CD.

As per a IndiaToday report, the woman’s family has also released a video in which they can be heard saying that their daughter’s life was at risk and they were not able to trace her.

The woman, who is said to have featured in a video purportedly showing her in a compromising position with BJP MLA Jarkiholi, was also summoned by the city police in connection with the scandal. The police had served her a notice to the woman, asking her to appear before them for investigation in the case registered based on a complaint by the former Karnataka Minister.

The notice was pasted on the door of the woman’s mother in Vijayapura district, which was locked, police sources said. They said the woman has been asked to contact the police official whose phone number or the email id is mentioned, to record her statement. The notice states that her statement will be recorded at the place and time she decides, adding that on her request adequate security will also be provided.

Meanwhile, SIT probing the case has questioned some people including those associated with local news channels in connection with the case. A day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal, Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet had resigned on March 3.Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed that he was innocent and that the video was “fake”.